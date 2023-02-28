 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Schoen “cautiously optimistic” Giants will re-sign both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

  
Published February 28, 2023 08:34 AM
nbc_pft_caseriointv_230228
February 28, 2023 12:44 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Houston Texans G.M. Nick Caserio to unpack what drew him to DeMeco Ryans, how the team is approaching the QB situation and more.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both slated to hit free agency on March 15, but General Manager Joe Schoen thinks he can bring both back for 2023.

Asked about signing both players to new contracts, Schoen said, “I would say cautiously optimistic.”

Schoen also said he and Jones’ new agents have had good conversations and are planning to talk more today. Schoen said he didn’t engage in any contract negotiations with Jones’ previous agents. Jones changed agents last week.

The Giants plan to use the franchise tag on Jones if they don’t reach a deal on a long-term extension with him, so one way or another Jones seems set to return as the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2023. Whether he’ll be giving the ball to Barkley remains to be seen.