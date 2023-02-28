Joe Schoen “cautiously optimistic” Giants will re-sign both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both slated to hit free agency on March 15, but General Manager Joe Schoen thinks he can bring both back for 2023.

Asked about signing both players to new contracts, Schoen said, “I would say cautiously optimistic.”

Schoen also said he and Jones’ new agents have had good conversations and are planning to talk more today. Schoen said he didn’t engage in any contract negotiations with Jones’ previous agents. Jones changed agents last week.

The Giants plan to use the franchise tag on Jones if they don’t reach a deal on a long-term extension with him, so one way or another Jones seems set to return as the Giants’ starting quarterback in 2023. Whether he’ll be giving the ball to Barkley remains to be seen.