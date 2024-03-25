Joe Schoen: Darren Waller still undecided about playing

Tight end Darren Waller’s status for the 2024 season remains a question mark.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said at the league meetings on Monday, via Connor Hughes of SNY, that Waller is still “undecided” about whether he will retire or continue playing. Waller said early this month that he would be making a decision pretty soon and Schoen said Monday that the team will give the tight end time to make up his mind.

Waller joined the Giants in a trade with the Raiders last year and posted 52 catches for 552 yards and a touchdown. A hamstring injury kept him out of five games and hamstring issues have been a consistent problem for Waller in recent years.

Waller is signed through 2026 and has a non-guaranteed salary of $10.525 million for the 2024 season.