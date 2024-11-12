Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones: QB decision will be based on football only

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has fielded most of the questions about quarterback Daniel Jones’s future with the organization this season, but General Manager Joe Schoen got a chance to weigh in on what the team plans to do with Jones on Tuesday.

Daboll said on Sunday and Monday that the team will be evaluating their options at quarterback during this week’s bye, which left the door open for a change to Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito when they return to action in Week 12. The offense’s lack of production leads the reasons why they’d make such a change, but Jones’s $23 million in injury guarantees for next season aren’t far behind on the list.

Schoen said that Jones’s contract will not factor into any choice and that “the decisions we make will be football decisions.” Schoen also stressed that Jones isn’t the only issue for the 2-8 team that he, Daboll and others put together this offseason.

“It’s everybody. Everybody’s got a hand in this,” Schoen said.

Schoen has had more of a hand in the state of the Giants than many others and the call to extend Jones two years ago hasn’t worked out to his or their advantage.