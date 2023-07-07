 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon plans 1500m, 5000m double at track and field worlds
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
New York Yankees Carlos Rodon throws batting practice during spring training in Tampa
Carlos Rodon set for Yankees debut vs. Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230707.jpg
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trial
nbc_pft_pm_nflonrubinparty_230707.jpg
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
nbc_pft_agentsandgambling_230707.jpg
NFL has no gambling policy for agents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon plans 1500m, 5000m double at track and field worlds
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
New York Yankees Carlos Rodon throws batting practice during spring training in Tampa
Carlos Rodon set for Yankees debut vs. Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230707.jpg
PFT Mailbag: NFL oversight, Kamara trial
nbc_pft_pm_nflonrubinparty_230707.jpg
Florio analyzes NFL gambling policy confusion
nbc_pft_agentsandgambling_230707.jpg
NFL has no gambling policy for agents

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Staley pushed 49ers to hire Kyle Shanahan in 2017, calling him “the next big thing”

  
Published July 7, 2023 03:51 PM

After going 2-14 in Chip Kelly’s only season as coach, the 49ers were looking for stability. They had gone through three coaches in three years as they began their search in 2017.

Offensive tackle Joe Staley, one of the team leaders that season, went to 49ers CEO Jed York to advocate for Kyle Shanahan as the 49ers’ next head coach.

“I was like, ‘You have to make this happen,’ ” Staley said during an appearance on the Mojobreak Media podcast last week, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “ ‘Everything I’ve heard about from a player’s side, management side, he is the next big thing . He is an unbelievable coach, the way that he sees the game. You need to -- whatever you can do -- try to make this happen.’ ”

The 49ers hired Shanahan on Feb. 6, 2017, after the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI. But it has proved to be a good move for the team as the 49ers have had three playoff appearances the past six years. All three playoff appearances resulted in trips to at least the NFC Championship Game, with a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season.

“That’s why I was so behind Shanahan, because I saw the system, saw what he was trying to build, him and [49ers General Manager] John [Lynch],” Staley said. “And it was the first time in my career, since probably before [Trent] Baalke and [Jim] Harbaugh, that I felt a connect from the top level down -- ownership, General Manager, head coach, support staff -- everything was on the same page, and I knew what they were going to build from that point on.”

Staley retired after the 2019 season that ended in the loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. San Francisco has yet to get back there, but Staley said the team’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy is only a matter of time. That’s how much he believes in Lynch and Shanahan.

“As long as they’re there, [the 49ers are] going to be unbelievable,” Staley said.