Joe Thuney: I could tell early on this is something I want to be a part of

Joe Thuney hasn’t been with the Bears for very long.

But the versatile offensive lineman nevertheless agreed to an extension with Chicago, putting him under contract with Chicago through 2027.

The four-time Super Bowl champion said this week that he “couldn’t be happier” than to be with the Bears.

“As the days rolled into weeks you realize this is a special place, special building, special history here, and the people in the building make it even more special,” Thuney said, via Scott Bair of MarqueeSportsNetwork.com. “I don’t know if there was an exact moment or anything. Pretty early on, I could tell this is something I want to be a part of, something that I think could be really cool going forward.”

After spending the last four seasons with the Chiefs, Thuney is embracing his role as a leader among the Bears offensive linemen. He said he always wants to be available for his teammates in the room.

“Whether it be plays or situations or time of year, anything. To talk about things I’ve seen, things I’ve been through and then try to get a routine with guys and work,” Thuney said. “Whether it be after practice or after meetings or whatever. You want to be a resource for the guys and show them my routine through the season, through the offseason.

“Like I said, the line room has been great, a lot of hardworking guys in there, a lot of guys that want to compete, want to play. It’s been going well.”