 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are
nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka doubtful, Tristan Wirfs questionable to face Panthers

  
Published November 29, 2024 04:10 PM

The Buccaneers will likely be facing the Panthers without edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the lineup.

Tryon-Shoyinka injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he missed practice on Wednesday. He was able to get on the field on Thursday and Friday, but drew a doubtful tag when the Bucs handed out this week’s injury designations.

Anthony Nelson is another edge rusher on the injury report. He’s questionable to play for personal reasons and did not practice Friday.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot) is listed as questionable after missing the game against the Giants. Cornerback Troy Hill (ankle, foot) rounds out the questionable group.

Safety Tykee Smith (knee), linebacker Markees Watts (knee), and safety Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) will not play.