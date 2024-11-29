Joe Tryon-Shoyinka doubtful, Tristan Wirfs questionable to face Panthers

The Buccaneers will likely be facing the Panthers without edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the lineup.

Tryon-Shoyinka injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he missed practice on Wednesday. He was able to get on the field on Thursday and Friday, but drew a doubtful tag when the Bucs handed out this week’s injury designations.

Anthony Nelson is another edge rusher on the injury report. He’s questionable to play for personal reasons and did not practice Friday.

Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot) is listed as questionable after missing the game against the Giants. Cornerback Troy Hill (ankle, foot) rounds out the questionable group.

Safety Tykee Smith (knee), linebacker Markees Watts (knee), and safety Jordan Whitehead (pectoral) will not play.