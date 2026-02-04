 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame
nbc_pft_simmons_260204.jpg
Simmons ‘was shocked’ when Titans fired Vrabel
nbc_pft_nextint_260204.jpg
Long: ‘I don’t hate Minnesota’ for Rodgers

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame
nbc_pft_simmons_260204.jpg
Simmons ‘was shocked’ when Titans fired Vrabel
nbc_pft_nextint_260204.jpg
Long: ‘I don’t hate Minnesota’ for Rodgers

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Whitt Jr. joining Steelers as assistant head coach/secondary coach

  
Published February 4, 2026 04:26 PM

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is bringing in a familiar face to help run the team’s defense.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Joe Whitt Jr. is joining Pittsburgh as assistant head coach/secondary coach.

Whitt previously served under McCarthy with the Packers from 2008-2018. After initially joining the club as a defensive quality control coach, he was promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2009 and defensive passing game coordinator in 2018.

He then worked under McCarthy again with the Cowboys from 2021-2023 as defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach before following Dan Quinn to the Commanders in 2024 to work as the team’s defensive coordinator. But Quinn took back defensive play-calling duties midway through the 2025 season before dismissing Whitt after the conclusion of the season.