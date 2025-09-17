Joey Bosa: I’m feeling good and I play good football when I feel good

Joey Bosa was an impactful player with the Chargers when he was healthy, but injuries cost him enough time over the years that the Chargers decided to release the defensive end this offseason in a move that saved them a good deal of cap space.

Bosa signed with the Bills and a spring calf injury raised concerns about how much of an impact he’d be able to make in Buffalo. Bosa returned to the field this summer, though, and he’s had no further health issues that have kept him off the field.

That’s been a good thing for the Bills. After forcing a fumble in the season opener, Bosa had a sack and two forced fumbles in last Sunday’s win over the Jets. Bosa said this week that he is “feeling as good as I have my entire career” and that could be a sign of big things to come.

“Mentally, maybe a little older. But physically, I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Bosa said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “Old Joey, new Joey, I think I’m just Joey. And I think when I’m healthy and I’m feeling good, I play good football.”

Bosa’s injury history is impossible to ignore and it will be interesting to see if the Bills dial anything back — he’s played 62 percent of the snaps so far — in order to better their chances of having him playing that good football at the most crucial points of the season.