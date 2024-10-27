 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Joey Bosa is active for Chargers-Saints

  
Published October 27, 2024 03:07 PM

Joey Bosa is back for the Chargers.

The defensive end is active for Los Angeles as the club takes on New Orleans at home on Sunday. Bosa was questionable with a hip injury.

In three games far this season, Bosa has 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

Receiver Quentin Johnston, receiver Derius Davis, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, and quarterback Easton Stick are inactive for L.A. Stick is the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Spencer Rattler will start again at quarterback for the Saints, with Derek Carr dealing with an oblique injury.

Carr, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., linebacker Jaylan Ford, guard Nick Saldiveri, tight end Dallin Holker, and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd are inactive for New Orleans. Carr has not been designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback.