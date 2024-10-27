Joey Bosa is active for Chargers-Saints

Joey Bosa is back for the Chargers.

The defensive end is active for Los Angeles as the club takes on New Orleans at home on Sunday. Bosa was questionable with a hip injury.

In three games far this season, Bosa has 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

Receiver Quentin Johnston, receiver Derius Davis, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, and quarterback Easton Stick are inactive for L.A. Stick is the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Spencer Rattler will start again at quarterback for the Saints, with Derek Carr dealing with an oblique injury.

Carr, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., linebacker Jaylan Ford, guard Nick Saldiveri, tight end Dallin Holker, and defensive tackle Khristian Boyd are inactive for New Orleans. Carr has not been designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback.