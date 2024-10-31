 Skip navigation
Joey Bosa remained limited Thursday; Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey were full participants

  
Published October 31, 2024 06:31 PM

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa played a limited role Sunday in his return to the lineup after a three-game absence. He played 20 of 73 snaps in the win over the Saints.

Bosa (hip) had another limited practice Thursday.

The Chargers are getting healthier at wide receiver: DJ Chark Jr. (groin), Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Ladd McConkey (hip) all were full participants Thursday, and Derius Davis (hamstring) had another limited practice. Brenden Rice (shoulder) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant Thursday.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) was upgraded to a full participant after limited work a day earlier.

Tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), tight end Stone Smartt (ankle) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (toe) are the only players who have missed two consecutive days of practice this week.