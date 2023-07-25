Joey Porter Jr. agrees to contract with Steelers

The Steelers will start training camp with all of their draft picks under contract.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has agreed to terms with the team. It will be a four-year deal for the second-round pick.

Porter was a three-year starter at Penn State before being drafted by the same team that his father starred for during his own playing career. He had 27 tackles and 11 passes defensed during his final season with the Nittany Lions.

Porter was one of seven selections by the Steelers in April. Tackle Broderick Jones, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, tight end Darnell Washington, linebacker Nick Herbig, cornerback Cory Trice, and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson make up the rest of the group.