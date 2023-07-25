 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: JUL 21 Pirates at Angels
Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely
MLB: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox reinstate 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day injured list
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Maryland at North Carolina State
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_smith_devanteadams_230725.jpg
Raiders’ WR Adams in a race against time
nbc_smith_giannis_230725.jpg
Fader’s Giannis book came from his family’s story
nbc_smith_scoothenderson_230725.jpg
Fader, Henderson bond over shared love for books

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joey Porter Jr. agrees to contract with Steelers

  
Published July 25, 2023 05:20 PM

The Steelers will start training camp with all of their draft picks under contract.

According to multiple reports, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has agreed to terms with the team. It will be a four-year deal for the second-round pick.

Porter was a three-year starter at Penn State before being drafted by the same team that his father starred for during his own playing career. He had 27 tackles and 11 passes defensed during his final season with the Nittany Lions.

Porter was one of seven selections by the Steelers in April. Tackle Broderick Jones, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, tight end Darnell Washington, linebacker Nick Herbig, cornerback Cory Trice, and offensive lineman Spencer Anderson make up the rest of the group.