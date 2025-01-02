Joey Porter Jr. set to play Saturday, Donte Jackson listed as questionable

The Steelers are set to have Joey Porter Jr. back in the lineup on Saturday, but another cornerback could miss their game against the Bengals.

Porter missed Week 17 with a knee injury, but he practiced all of this week and has no injury designation for Saturday night. Donte Jackson is listed as questionable, however. Jackson was added to the report on Wednesday with a back injury and he was limited in practice on Thursday.

The Steelers also announced that they will not be activating wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), defensive lineman Logan Lee (calf), or linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) ahead of their matchup with the Bengals. All three could be activated ahead of the team’s first playoff game.

Quarterback Justin Fields (abdoment), running back Jaylen Warren (ribs), and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) joined Porter in avoiding injury designations, so all three of them should be available.