John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin will coach against each other for the 39th time on Sunday

No two living NFL coaches have faced each other as many times as Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh.

Sunday’s Steelers-Ravens game will be the 39th time Tomlin and Harbaugh have squared off as head coaches. Only George Halas and Curly Lambeau, who coached against each other in 49 games between 1921 and 1953, faced off more times of any pair of coaches in NFL history. Halas coached the Bears for 40 seasons. Lambeau coached the Packers for 29 seasons, the Chicago Cardinals for two seasons and Washington for two seasons.

Tomlin became the Steelers’ head coach in 2007 and Harbaugh became the Ravens’ head coach in 2008, and they’ve coached against each other twice every regular season and four times in the playoffs since then. The two of them have had remarkable job security, although there’s been talk this season that their job security could be faltering, and this could be their last season coaching against each other.

Through 38 games, Tomlin is 21-17 against Harbaugh. The Ravens are six-point favorites on Sunday at Baltimore.