John Harbaugh: “Everything’s on the table” with scheme, personnel changes

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh dismissed the idea of changes to the coaching staff after Sunday’s blowout loss to the Ravens, but he left the door open to just about everything else on Monday.

The Ravens fell to 1-4 with the loss and Harbaugh said they have “a lot of decisions to make” before they return to action against the Rams in Week 6. Those decisions will involve changes to scheme and personnel as they try to right the ship.

“Everything’s on the table,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “There are guys in that area where they still have to prove themselves. They are the starters because they have earned that, to a point, but you’ve got to keep earning that. You’ve got to keep getting better. You can’t plateau. If we were hoping for you to make more progress as a player and it’s not happening, at some point in time, somebody else is going to get a chance.”

Harbaugh was asked specifically about turning to Tyler Huntley at quarterback if Lamar Jackson remains out with a hamstring injury. Cooper Rush started against Houston.

“Consider everything,” Harbaugh said. “Every part of it to try to get the win. That’ll be talked about the next 24 hours.”

The Ravens can only do so much shuffling with an injury-riddled roster, so the execution is going to have to be better across the board if their losing run is going to come to an end in time for them to make any noise down the stretch this season.