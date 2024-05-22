 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh: Good visit with Jamal Adams, “we’ll see” about signing him

  
Published May 22, 2024 02:36 PM

Free agent safety Jamal Adams visited with the Ravens this week, but it doesn’t look like any signing is imminent.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at a Wednesday press conference that he got to know Adams a bit at the Pro Bowl several years ago and that helped set the stage for a good visit. While there’s a good rapport, there is no immediate fit on the football side.

“We’ll see,” Harbaugh said about signing Adams, via multiple reporters.

Adams was limited to nine games for the Seahawks last season and he only played one game during the 2022 campaign, so his durability is a big question mark for the Ravens or anyone else who might consider adding him to their plans on the defensive side of the ball.