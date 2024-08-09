 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh hopes coaching kickoffs the right way makes new rule an advantage for Ravens

  
Published August 9, 2024 11:25 AM

John Harbaugh says it’s on him to make sure the Ravens make the most of the NFL’s new kickoff rule.

Harbaugh, who was a special teams coordinator before becoming a head coach, said he believes the Ravens can use the new rule to their advantage, and it’s up to the coaches to make sure the players fully understand the rule and the strategies to implement the new rule.

“I’m hopeful that we come out here, and we act and look like we know what we’re doing,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “We hope we coach it the right way, and we hope it’s an advantage for us the first part of the season. The first preseason game, all of the fans, we’re all going to be closely to see what it looks like.”

Everyone in the NFL — coaches, players, referees, fans — is still trying to figure out the new rule. A coach who has the ideal strategies figured out before his opposing coaches is giving his team a big advantage at the start of the season.