John Harbaugh: It’s just a complete disappointment

A bad start to the Ravens season got even worse on Sunday when the Texans humiliated them 44-10 at home.

The loss drops one of the preseason favorites in the AFC to 1-4 and a slew of injuries to an already sputtering defense left them unable to stop the Texans all afternoon. The offense couldn’t keep pace without quarterback Lamar Jackson, but head coach John Harbaugh said the team has to put it back together regardless of who is available to play.

“It’s just a complete disappointment,” Harbaugh said in his postgame press conference. “We’re going to have to find a way to turn it around, figure out who we are this next week, into the bye and out of the bye. We have more than half of the season left, we’re gonna have to find ourselves. That’s what our aim will be moving forward.”

The defensive shortcomings have led to calls for the Jets to part ways with defensive coordinator Zach Orr, but Harbaugh said he does not believe that is the answer so the changes will have to come from within the current structure if the Ravens are going to salvage this season.