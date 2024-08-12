John Harbaugh: Kyle Hamilton dealing with a sprain, we’ll ramp him back a bit

As suspected on Sunday, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton should end up just fine.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said at his Monday press conference that Hamilton is “good” after the safety left yesterday’s practice early with an apparent leg injury.

“We’ll kind of ramp him back a little bit,” Harbaugh said. “It’s kind of a minor — I’d say a sprain. So he got out there and moved around a little bit today. We’ll just kind of progress each day a little more.”

Harbaugh had said following Sunday’s practice that the injury appeared stable.

Hamilton, 23, was a first-team All-Pro in 2023, registering 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 13 passes defensed, and four interceptions.

The Ravens will host the Falcons on Saturday for the second week of preseason play.