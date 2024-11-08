John Harbaugh: Kyle Hamilton’s ankle injury isn’t serious

When Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was injured late in the first half, it looked like it might be the start of a long absence for a key member of the defense in Baltimore.

After the game, however, the news was more positive than some might have expected. Hamilton returned to the sideline in the second half with a boot protecting his injured ankle and head coach John Harbaugh said the player avoided a major injury.

“It’s not a serious ankle,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I don’t know how long it will be, but it’s an ankle sprain.”

Hamilton may not be back for the Ravens’ next game, but it appears he will be back on the field this season and that’s a plus for a team that took another step toward a playoff berth with Thursday’s 35-34 win.