John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith will be back after next week’s bye

The Ravens are perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team this season, with a 1-5 record through Week Six. But after their bye in Week Seven, they have reasons for optimism about turning things around starting in Week Eight.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after today’s loss to the Rams that he expects starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and middle linebacker Roquan Smith to return after the bye and play in Week Eight against the Bears.

“We’re going to have healthy players back. Our quarterback’s going to be back. That’s a big one. Our middle linebacker will be back,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh acknowledged that it’s not easy to make the playoffs after a 1-5 start, but he expressed confidence that the Ravens team we’ll see for the remaining 11 games of the season will be significantly better than the Ravens team we’ve seen for the first six games of the season. Perhaps enough better to make some noise in the postseason.