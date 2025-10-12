 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith will be back after next week’s bye

  
Published October 12, 2025 05:04 PM

The Ravens are perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team this season, with a 1-5 record through Week Six. But after their bye in Week Seven, they have reasons for optimism about turning things around starting in Week Eight.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after today’s loss to the Rams that he expects starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and middle linebacker Roquan Smith to return after the bye and play in Week Eight against the Bears.

“We’re going to have healthy players back. Our quarterback’s going to be back. That’s a big one. Our middle linebacker will be back,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh acknowledged that it’s not easy to make the playoffs after a 1-5 start, but he expressed confidence that the Ravens team we’ll see for the remaining 11 games of the season will be significantly better than the Ravens team we’ve seen for the first six games of the season. Perhaps enough better to make some noise in the postseason.