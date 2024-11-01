John Harbaugh: Marcus Williams will play, Diontae Johnson ready to contribute

It looks like there will be two significant differences to the Ravens lineup this week.

Veteran safety Marcus Williams was benched for all of last Sunday’s loss to the Browns after playing almost all of the team’s snaps in the first seven weeks of the season. Neither Williams nor head coach John Harbaugh delved into the reason Williams was left out of the lineup, but Harbaugh said at his Friday press conference that Williams will play against the Broncos this Sunday.

The other change would be the addition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who the Ravens picked up in a trade with the Panthers this week. Harbaugh told reporters that he thinks Johnson is ready to contribute. Harbaugh said earlier this week that Johnson could factor into plans on punt returns along with a role in the offense.

Running back Keaton Mitchell could also be activated for this Sunday, but Harbaugh didn’t commit to any course of action.