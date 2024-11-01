 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Harbaugh: Marcus Williams will play, Diontae Johnson ready to contribute

  
Published November 1, 2024 01:48 PM

It looks like there will be two significant differences to the Ravens lineup this week.

Veteran safety Marcus Williams was benched for all of last Sunday’s loss to the Browns after playing almost all of the team’s snaps in the first seven weeks of the season. Neither Williams nor head coach John Harbaugh delved into the reason Williams was left out of the lineup, but Harbaugh said at his Friday press conference that Williams will play against the Broncos this Sunday.

The other change would be the addition of wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who the Ravens picked up in a trade with the Panthers this week. Harbaugh told reporters that he thinks Johnson is ready to contribute. Harbaugh said earlier this week that Johnson could factor into plans on punt returns along with a role in the offense.

Running back Keaton Mitchell could also be activated for this Sunday, but Harbaugh didn’t commit to any course of action.