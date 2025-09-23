 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh: Monday’s defensive performance is unacceptable

  
Published September 23, 2025 06:53 AM

The Ravens were missing a couple of key defensive players in Monday night’s game against the Lions, but safety Kyle Hamilton said that “no excuses can be made” for the way the unit played in the 38-30 loss.

Detroit ran for 224 yards, which is the third-most any team has had since John Harbaugh became the head coach. The Lions had two touchdown drives of at least 96 yards and, per Next Gen Stats, they missed 20 tackles over the course of the evening, which was part of what Harbaugh called an unacceptable defensive performance.

“There’s nobody in that locker room that thinks that’s good enough,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “That’s disappointing. That’s bad run defense, and that’s not who we are. It cannot be who we are. It’s not going to be acceptable, and it has to be better.”

Getting defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and linebacker Kyle Van Noy wouldn’t hurt the team’s defense, but they were around when the Bills shredded the Ravens in Week 1 so this isn’t a one-time issue. Hamilton said they “have to patch everything up” and their 1-2 record means they can’t wait too long to get that done.