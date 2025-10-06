John Harbaugh not considering changes to Ravens defensive staff

The Ravens allowed the Texans to score 44 points on Sunday, the most allowed by the team in a home game in John Harbaugh’s 18 seasons as coach. The Ravens are on pace (35.4 points per game) to shatter the Panthers’ 2024 NFL record for most points allowed (534).

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the 34-point loss to the Texans that Zach Orr will remain the defensive coordinator.

“I do not think that that’s the answer,” Harbaugh said when asked if he will consider changes with Orr and the defensive staff, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We have to go to work, is what we need to do. We need to stick together, is what we need to do. We need to find ourselves. And that has to do with coaches and players [working] together.”

The Texans had scored six touchdowns in four games. They scored five on Sunday.

Baltimore was playing without safety Kyle Hamilton, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, middle linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey on defense. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among other players who didn’t play.

“I thought we would play better,” Harbaugh said. “I thought we would tackle better. It was not up to standard. We had good enough players out there to play a lot better than we did.”

Orr replaced Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator in 2024 after Macdonald left to become the Seahawks head coach.

Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy put the unit’s problems on the shoulders of the players, saying, “We have to get our shit together, just being brutally honest. Coaches can give us the plays, but we have to execute.”