John Harbaugh: Offensive plan will be “interesting and different” each week

Derrick Henry was the focal point of the offense during his time with the Titans, but no one expected that to be the case when he joined up with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

It took one game to show that was the correct read on the situation. Henry ran the ball 13 times in the season opener against the Chiefs and just three of those came in the second half, but Jackson ran 16 times and threw 41 passes. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh said that won’t always be the kind of balance that the team is looking for because they want to be “interesting and different” from week to week.

“The formula is all the guys together,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s not just the one guy. We didn’t bring Derrick in here to be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game. He’s done that before. That’s really not the plan. The plan is Derrick, Lamar, Mark [Andrews], Isaiah [Likely], Zay [Flowers], ‘Bate’ [Rashod Bateman and] ‘Nelly’ [Nelson Agholor]. That’s kind of the plan in this offense going forward, so I think that evaluation will be best made over the course of the season.”

Harbaugh said the goal is for the offense to be “unpredictable” and the Raiders will be the next team tasked with trying to slow down Baltimore’s offensive attack.