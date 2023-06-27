 Skip navigation
Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
John Harbaugh on Nelson Agholor: “He has been on point”

  
Published June 27, 2023 12:16 PM

Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor has never really lived up to expectations in five seasons with the Eagles, one with the Raiders and two with the Patriots. But as he heads into his first season with the Ravens, head coach John Harbaugh is liking what he’s seeing.

Harbaugh said Agholor showed in the offseason why he was a first-round draft pick in 2015, and he’s making a case that he deserves to be an integral part of the Ravens’ offense.

He has been on point ,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “He’s a talented guy. [He’s a] former first-round pick; he looks it -- rangy, big catch radius.”

The big names the Ravens added to their receiving corps this offseason were free agent Odell Beckham and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. But the Ravens will hope that Agholor can prove to be a valuable addition as well.