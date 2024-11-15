 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh optimistic about Kyle Hamilton playing vs. Steelers

  
Published November 15, 2024 01:33 PM

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had some positive news on safety Kyle Hamilton’s potential availability for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

In his Friday press conference, Harbaugh said he’s optimistic about Hamilton being able to play.

Hamilton (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday. Multiple reporters noted he was also on the field on Friday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee/rest) was also on the field for practice after he was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Thursday.

But Harbaugh did not give an update on cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) after he was added to the injury report on Thursday. He was spotted in a walking boot after Thursday’s session and was not on the field on Friday.

The Ravens will release their full injury report with game statuses later on Friday.