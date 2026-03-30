Sean McVay: Rams talked trading Davante Adams, but discussions “never really got too far”

Earlier this month, PFT reported that as the Rams were exploring trading for receiver A.J. Brown, the club also had conversations about dealing fellow receiver Davante Adams.

At the annual league meeting on Monday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed that was true. But he also noted that the team ultimately decided keeping Adams was in the club’s best interest.

“We have discussions all the time. I wouldn’t say discussed — we really talked about some different avenues of onboarding other players and how it might affect Davante,” McVay said. “I’ve talked with Davante about that, and if we felt like it was best for our team, we would’ve done that. But we didn’t think it was best for our team. So, excited about being able to move forward with him.

“I think one of the things that there’s a lot of narratives that are out there. What I do think is important is that we address the things that our players could potentially be affected with. And so, I believe in dealing with those things directly. He’s a grown man and he’s a great player. And so, at the end of the day, there’s a lot of different things that go on. We’re always looking at ways to upgrade our roster and feel like we can be as competitive as possible. There’s discussions, there’s dialogue — it never got to that. There’s scenarios that could’ve come up that we absolutely could have, and if we felt like it was best for our team, then it would’ve happened. But we didn’t.”

If you’re going to have a conversation like that with a player like Adams, how does that go?

“Just straightforward. I said, ‘Hey, I’m not on social media, but if it’s been brought to my attention that there’s narratives out there, that there’s a possibility that you could’ve been traded, certainly I would imagine it’s come across your desk. Want to be able to give some truth to what the context was,’” McVay said. “And I don’t want to get too specific from what my conversation was with him. But, I addressed what those conversations were, even though they never really got too far. But I did want to acknowledge it, and then be able to tell him, the cool thing is, when you let the tape guide your decision-making and some of the other factors, the best thing is, I love him. But what I also have a responsibility to do is [make] decisions that are best for our football team. And the best part is, you get to have another year with a guy you really love as a human, and then it’s also what you also think is best for the football team.

“So, just wanted to address that because I just think about it, like if I was in that situation — and there’s a lot of stuff that’s out there that’s not accurate. But when there is at least some accuracy or some thought to it, you want to deal with that direct, honest, and open. And there’s been some instances where I wasn’t as good about that in previous years. And so I don’t want to make those same mistakes. And he’s a grown man, and I think he understood that this is a part of this business. But I think what he also understood is, at the end of the day, you’re a Ram because this is what’s best. And I’m excited to move forward with him.”

Adams led the league with 14 touchdown receptions last year, despite playing just 14 regular-season games. He finished 2025 with 60 catches for 789 yards before making 11 receptions for 185 yards with a TD in three postseason contests.