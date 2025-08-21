John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson is fine: “Prayers do get answered”

While Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Thursday, he is still OK.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson was held out of practice after his foot was stepped on during Wednesday’s practice. But the quarterback should be fine going forward.

“He got his foot stepped on, like we said yesterday,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “They did a quick X-ray and there’s no damage or anything like that. I’m sure it’s a little sore today, so we just kept him in.

“But, he’s fine. He’s going to be good.”

There were apparently some stressful moments, though.

“It was a big relief,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I told the guys, ‘Prayers do get answered.’ I was praying.”

Jackson is not set to miss any playing time this weekend, as he hasn’t been on the field for a preseason game in four years.

Harbaugh also noted fullback Patrick Ricard is dealing with a soft-tissue injury but should be back at practice next week.