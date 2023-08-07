 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Frances Tiafoe
Hometown Hopefuls: Frances Tiafoe on the American dream, his ambition, and ‘DMV mentality’
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Counting Down the Irish reaction, focusing on underrating Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grid_230807.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
nbc_pft_draft_230807.jpg
PFT Draft: Which players, teams deserve patience?
nbc_pft_carrollctb_230807.jpg
Money talks as college football reshuffles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Frances Tiafoe
Hometown Hopefuls: Frances Tiafoe on the American dream, his ambition, and ‘DMV mentality’
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels
Silseth Surging Onto Fantasy Radar
Stanford v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Counting Down the Irish reaction, focusing on underrating Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grid_230807.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring NYG, MIN, DAL, MIA
nbc_pft_draft_230807.jpg
PFT Draft: Which players, teams deserve patience?
nbc_pft_carrollctb_230807.jpg
Money talks as college football reshuffles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

  
Published August 7, 2023 10:16 AM

The Rams are bringing back one of their former key defensive players.

According to multiple reports, the club is re-signing safety John Johnson to a one-year deal.

Los Angeles selected Johnson in the third round of the 2017 draft — one of the first players drafted in head coach Sean McVay’s tenure. He moved into a starting role as a rookie and became a clear impact player in his second season. His interception in overtime of the 2018 NFC Championship Game helped set up the game-winning field goal to send the club to Super Bowl LIII.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2021 and started 32 games over the last two years with the club. In 2022, he was on the field for 97 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps, recording 101 total tackles with four TFLs, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

In 86 career games with 80 starts, Johnson has 12 interceptions and 41 passes defensed.