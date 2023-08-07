John Johnson returning to Rams on one-year deal

The Rams are bringing back one of their former key defensive players.

According to multiple reports, the club is re-signing safety John Johnson to a one-year deal.

Los Angeles selected Johnson in the third round of the 2017 draft — one of the first players drafted in head coach Sean McVay’s tenure. He moved into a starting role as a rookie and became a clear impact player in his second season. His interception in overtime of the 2018 NFC Championship Game helped set up the game-winning field goal to send the club to Super Bowl LIII.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2021 and started 32 games over the last two years with the club. In 2022, he was on the field for 97 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps, recording 101 total tackles with four TFLs, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.

In 86 career games with 80 starts, Johnson has 12 interceptions and 41 passes defensed.