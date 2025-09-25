John Lynch: Brandon Aiyuk’s working hard, but isn’t close to returning

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was guaranteed to miss the first four games of the season after opening the campaign on the physically unable to perform list and he will wind up missing more games than that.

From the way General Manager John Lynch made it sound on Thursday, it will be quite a few more games. Lynch said during a Thursday appearance on KNBR that Aiyuk has had “no setbacks” in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL and that he’s making progress, but that there’s no imminent change in his status to report.

“There’s no absolutes on these things, so he’s got to continue to hit markers, but he is tracking well,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s working hard, and we’ll just continue to do that, and we’ll be a better team when Brandon’s out there. And so, we look forward to that day, but it’s not close. But when we have some more information on that, we’ll be forthright with it.”

The 49ers have more than their share of injury issues to deal with outside of Aiyuk’s situation and Lynch’s update leaves them with little reason to bank on Aiyuk helping them at any point in the near future.

