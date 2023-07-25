John Lynch: Brock Purdy “cleared without restriction”

There’s good news on the quarterback front out of San Francisco, as Brock Purdy has been cleared to participate in training camp after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

“He’s going to be without restrictions,” General Manager John Lynch said in a Tuesday press conference. “Now having said that, we’re sticking and we’re adhering to a plan that’s been put in place for some time. And he got after it the last couple of days — we upped his pitch count so it was kind of the peak of the buildup. So he’ll take off Day One. But we believe in the plan.

“So, he’s cleared without restriction. There will be some time off due to pitch count and all that, sticking to the plan. But the great news is, Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go.”

Purdy won’t practice for three days in a row. But when he’s out there, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, he’ll be operating as the starter with the first-team offense.

“The throwing plan’s a little different,” Shanahan said. “So like, today he threw — just with the schedule from the weekend and everything. So today he threw, so tomorrow he won’t practice. So the other guys will do the same thing as OTAs — they’ll both go with the ones. And then Brock will have practices two and three to go, and take the next one off. So, we’ll keep going that way.”

When Purdy isn’t practicing, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are slated to split the reps with the first-team offense at quarterback.

Eventually, the goal is to have Purdy take all practice reps. But that’s still likely weeks away.

“I think the goal is a couple of weeks from now,” Shanahan said. “I haven’t looked that far [ahead]. We won’t change that until that happens. And as long as it keeps staying on the course, he’ll eventually go all the days.”