 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Washougal 2023 Ty Masterpool leaps into the trees.jpg
SuperMotocross: Chasing the playoff bubble
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Panthers agree to three-year extension for forward Eetu Luostarinen
FENCING-ITA-WC-SABRE-MEN-SEMIFINAL
Eli Dershwitz’s decade-long quest yields U.S. fencing history at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_amyrodgers_230725.jpg
Finau hoping to find spark again at 3M Open
nbc_dps_dpondeshaunwatson_230725.jpg
Watson can’t be blaming media for his own mistakes
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch: Brock Purdy “cleared without restriction”

  
Published July 25, 2023 02:36 PM

There’s good news on the quarterback front out of San Francisco, as Brock Purdy has been cleared to participate in training camp after undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

“He’s going to be without restrictions,” General Manager John Lynch said in a Tuesday press conference. “Now having said that, we’re sticking and we’re adhering to a plan that’s been put in place for some time. And he got after it the last couple of days — we upped his pitch count so it was kind of the peak of the buildup. So he’ll take off Day One. But we believe in the plan.

“So, he’s cleared without restriction. There will be some time off due to pitch count and all that, sticking to the plan. But the great news is, Brock has worked his tail off and he’s ready to go.”

Purdy won’t practice for three days in a row. But when he’s out there, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, he’ll be operating as the starter with the first-team offense.

“The throwing plan’s a little different,” Shanahan said. “So like, today he threw — just with the schedule from the weekend and everything. So today he threw, so tomorrow he won’t practice. So the other guys will do the same thing as OTAs — they’ll both go with the ones. And then Brock will have practices two and three to go, and take the next one off. So, we’ll keep going that way.”

When Purdy isn’t practicing, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are slated to split the reps with the first-team offense at quarterback.

Eventually, the goal is to have Purdy take all practice reps. But that’s still likely weeks away.

“I think the goal is a couple of weeks from now,” Shanahan said. “I haven’t looked that far [ahead]. We won’t change that until that happens. And as long as it keeps staying on the course, he’ll eventually go all the days.”