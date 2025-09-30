John Lynch calls Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall questionable for Thursday night

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s toe injury remained an issue in his return to the lineup for the team’s Week 4 loss to the Jaguars and a short week before Thursday night’s game against the Rams doesn’t provide much chance for it to heal.

Purdy was estimated as a non-participant in practice on Monday and General Manager John Lynch said on KNBR Tuesday that the team “will take every precaution to make sure that Brock’s alright.” Lynch added that it remains to be seen if that will be enough for him to play this week.

“I think he’s listed as questionable, and I think it’s a true reflection of where he’s at right now,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Mac Jones will start if Purdy can’t play. Jones aggravated a PCL injury in Week 3, but the team said he would have fully participated in practice on Monday.

Lynch also addressed wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s status. Pearsall hurt his knee against Jacksonville and Lynch said he expects that he’ll be “listed as questionable” along with Purdy.