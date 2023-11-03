John Lynch earns promotion as part of contract extension

The 49ers gave John Lynch a new title as part of the multiyear contract extension the team announced in September, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lynch now doubles as president of football operations.

He retains all of his General Manager duties and heads the organization’s personnel department.

Lynch, 52, joined the 49ers in February 2017, along with coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers announced contract extensions for Lynch and Shanahan on Sept. 22, the second extension for both. Lynch is signed through at least the 2026 NFL season.

Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowl safety for the Buccaneers and Broncos, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.