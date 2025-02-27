John Lynch: I think we’re going to see a real motivated Trent Williams in 2025

Just after the end of the season, 49ers General Manager John Lynch told reporters that he thought left tackle Trent Williams still had a lot left in the tank.

That has not changed in late February, as Lynch said on Wednesday that Williams is playing in 2025 “and he’s ready.”

“I think he’s really motivated to come back,” Lynch said. “That’s rarefied air with that Trent lives in, and when you’re a player that has experience playing at those heights, you don’t want to play unless you’re playing … at that level. I think that’s where Trent is at and I think we’re going to see a real motivated Trent Williams to come back and have a great year. That’s a good thing for us.”

Williams, who turns 37 in July, played just 10 games last season due to injury. His 2024 broke a streak of three consecutive AP first-team All-Pro appearances and four straight Pro Bowl appearances.