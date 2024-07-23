John Lynch: No absolutes, but we expect Brandon Aiyuk to be a big part of team

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers have not been able to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension and Aiyuk has asked for a trade, so a lot of attention is being paid to whether Aiyuk will report to training camp with the rest of the team on Tuesday.

Reports on Tuesday indicated Aiyuk will be there and General Manager John Lynch said he expects Aiyuk to be at camp during his first press conference of the summer. Lynch also said that he expects Aiyuk and every other player on the roster to practice once the team hits the field.

When defensive end Nick Bosa was in a contract squabble with the team last year, Lynch said the team would not trade Bosa. On Tuesday, Lynch was asked if he would make the same guarantee with Aiyuk.

“I did say that with Bosa,” Lynch said. “I felt that way. No absolutes there. We fully intend on Brandon being a Niner moving forward. We’re always open to listen to things, but, like I said, we expect Brandon to be an integral part of our team like he has been and excited about that.”

Lynch said that he thinks there has been “excellent communication” between the team and the wideout and called the impasse “a tough one” that he will continue to work to eliminate. If not, questions about Aiyuk’s future will continue to be a major talking point around the team.