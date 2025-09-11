 Skip navigation
John Lynch on Mac Jones: I’m excited to see him go show what he can do

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:26 PM

Quarterback Mac Jones is set to make his first start for the 49ers on Sunday when San Francisco takes on New Orleans.

He may be making a few starts for the 49ers, with Brock Purdy considered week-to-week with a toe injury.

In a radio interview with KNBR on Thursday morning, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that the team is “really pleased” to have Jones.

“Mac was a guy, back in the draft process, we studied a lot, really liked,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He has had his ups and downs in his NFL career, but since he’s been a part of us, really has taken to our offense, really fits our culture. He can run our offense, and run it well, and we don’t have to change a whole lot when he’s out there.

“So, I’m excited to see him get an opportunity to go show what he can do. And we’ve got to go put together another solid effort on the road in another tough place to play, in New Orleans.”

Jones was the No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 draft. The 49ers were rumored to be interested in him after trading up to No. 3 overall, but ended up selecting Trey Lance at that spot.

Jones has compiled a 20-29 record as a starter in his four pro seasons. Last year, the Jaguars were 2-5 in his seven starts. In 10 total appearances in 2024, Jones completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,672 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.