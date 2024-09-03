John Lynch on Ricky Pearsall: Doing “remarkably well,” expect him to play this year

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has returned to the 49ers facility after being shot in the chest on Saturday and he’s expected back on the field this season as well.

49ers General Manager John Lynch discussed Pearsall’s condition at a press conference on Tuesday and said that it was “nothing short of miraculous” that Pearsall emerged from the shooting in such good condition. That’s why Lynch and the 49ers believe Pearsall will be able to return to action before his rookie year is over.

“Oh yeah. He’s doing remarkably well,” Lynch said, via KNBR. “It’s kind of uncharted territory. It’s not every day you deal with something like this. We just felt, ultimately, if it was just this scenario and he hadn’t had the other shoulder and all that — it was just a lot for him to work through if you just were looking at it physically. I thought too much to ask and I relied on our medical experts. They felt it was too much to ask to come back within the next four weeks. So we made that decision to at least give him that time, but he’s so much better today than he was yesterday.”

Lynch referred to a shoulder injury that cost Pearsall time at training camp, but he was on track to be on the field before last weekend’s incident. Lynch is confident that he’ll be back on that track sooner rather than later.