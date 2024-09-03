 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_afcplayoffseedsv2_240908_1920x1080.jpg
Simms predicts the AFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_mvppick_240903.jpg
Analyzing best values, longshots to win NFL MVP

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Lynch on Ricky Pearsall: Doing “remarkably well,” expect him to play this year

  
Published September 3, 2024 04:10 PM

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has returned to the 49ers facility after being shot in the chest on Saturday and he’s expected back on the field this season as well.

49ers General Manager John Lynch discussed Pearsall’s condition at a press conference on Tuesday and said that it was “nothing short of miraculous” that Pearsall emerged from the shooting in such good condition. That’s why Lynch and the 49ers believe Pearsall will be able to return to action before his rookie year is over.

“Oh yeah. He’s doing remarkably well,” Lynch said, via KNBR. “It’s kind of uncharted territory. It’s not every day you deal with something like this. We just felt, ultimately, if it was just this scenario and he hadn’t had the other shoulder and all that — it was just a lot for him to work through if you just were looking at it physically. I thought too much to ask and I relied on our medical experts. They felt it was too much to ask to come back within the next four weeks. So we made that decision to at least give him that time, but he’s so much better today than he was yesterday.”

Lynch referred to a shoulder injury that cost Pearsall time at training camp, but he was on track to be on the field before last weekend’s incident. Lynch is confident that he’ll be back on that track sooner rather than later.