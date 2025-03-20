John Lynch: We have big things coming our way, had to clear room

The 49ers have said goodbye to a number of players since the start of the league year and General Manager John Lynch said on Wednesday that it has been “terrible” to see those players depart, but he also offered some positive thoughts for fans worried that the team is preparing to take a step backward.

Lynch spoke to reporters at Stanford’s Pro Day and said that those fans should know “we have a plan” to restock the roster. Lynch noted that the 49ers have “a lot of picks” in the upcoming draft — they currently hold 11 selections — and that the team is looking long-range when it comes to their financial planning.

“The bottom line is you’re always looking at years out,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com. “And we forecast it, and we’ve got some big things coming our way. And you have to clear the requisite room to be able to do that. And you don’t want to get to a point where you have to do things to keep your roster afloat. You want to have that flexibility.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy’s contract is one of the big things that the 49ers have to deal with and Lynch declined to elaborate on where things stand on that front while discussing what’s still to come for the 49ers this offseason.