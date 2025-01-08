 Skip navigation
John Lynch: We know Brock Purdy is our guy, we want him on the 49ers a long time

  
Published January 8, 2025 04:28 PM

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy said recently that he’d like to get a long-term contract extension with the 49ers done quickly. General Manager John Lynch sounds open to that.

Lynch said today that the 49ers have no doubts about Purdy being their franchise quarterback and want him to spend his prime years in San Francisco.

“What we know about Brock is he’s our guy,” Lynch said. “We have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He’s done so much for our organization. He’s won big games and had a little tougher task as we all did this year with some of the things that happened this year. We just could never string games where we’re all together. Through that he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level. So we have every interest in him being around.”

Purdy is under contract to the 49ers in 2025 for the bargain-basement salary of $1.1 million. Purdy obviously wants a lot more money than that, and the 49ers are willing to pay it to him, but how soon they come to an agreement on a new deal remains to be seen.