John Lynch: We want Trent Williams here, and I’m hopeful that can happen soon

49ers General Manager John Lynch is optimistic that holdout left tackle Trent Williams will agree to return to San Francisco soon.

Lynch sang Williams’ praises in discussing his holdout, saying that the trade to acquire Williams from Washington was one of his best days as the 49ers’ GM and that he’s eager for the day to come when Williams returns to the team.

“The Trent situation, things come up, and this has come up,” Lynch said. “Trent’s a fantastic player, he’s a tremendous leader on this team. I will never fall short on my praise of Trent and what he’s meant to this place. It was a great day when I got that call from [then-Washington coach Ron] Rivera saying they would do that trade, and he’s been incredible since he’s been here. We value Trent, we love Trent, we want Trent here, and I’m hopeful that can happen soon.”

Unlike the situation with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, there has been little reporting on what Williams wants, what it would take to get him to play for the 49ers again, or whether there’s any chance he could be traded elsewhere. No one seems to know what’s going on with Williams or why he skipped all of training camp and the preseason. But Lynch sounds like he expects Williams to put on his 49ers uniform soon.