John Lynch: We’re actively talking with Brandon Aiyuk, trying to figure something out

Last month at the scouting combine, 49ers General Manager John Lynch called receiver Brandon Aiyuk a player “we want to keep around for a long time.”

While there have been rumors about Pittsburgh’s interest in trading for Aiyuk, Lynch did not change his tune about wanting to keep Aiyuk around the Bay Area when speaking to the media on Monday.

“We’re actively talking with Brandon, trying to figure something out,” Lynch said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “[W]e have a good history of working with the guys we want to get done to get something done, and it takes two sides. So, can we do that? We’ll see.

“There’s a number of different directions that it could go, but we appreciate the heck out of Brandon and who he is as a player. We want him to be a part of the Niners, so we’re going to work towards making that a reality.”

As for those rumors out of Pittsburgh, Lynch addressed them by saying, “I promise you, nothing’s going on there.”

Aiyuk, 26, was a first-round pick in 2020 and is set to play on his fifth-year option in 2024. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 after recording 75 catches for a career-high 1,342 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games. Aiyuk also caught nine passes for 149 yards with a TD in three postseason games.