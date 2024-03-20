Will Steelers pursue Brandon Aiyuk?

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk enters his fifth-year option in 2024. The 49ers have shown, to date, no inclination to extend his contract.

Could he want out? If so, could the Steelers want him?

Via Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, the Steelers “have looked into” the possibility of trading for Aiyuk. Coincidentally, or not, Aiyuk has tweeted (or posted or whatever) at Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, asking whether he agrees with those who say that Aiyuk and Tomlin look alike.

Aiyuk, a second-team All-Pro in 2023, is due to make only $14.12 million in 2024. The Steelers recently traded receiver Diontae Johnson, so they have a need. They also have a knack at finding receivers in the draft.

Still, he’s a luxury the Steelers could afford, given the minimal financial investment they’re making this year at the quarterback position, where Russell Wilson will make only $1.21 million and Justin Fields will be paid only $3.2 million.