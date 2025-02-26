John Lynch: We’ve started negotiations with Brock Purdy, we want him here

Earlier this month, 49ers owner Jed York confirmed that the team had met with Brock Purdy’s representation now that the quarterback is eligible for a second contract.

On Wednesday, General Manager John Lynch reiterated the two sides have started talking shop.

“We have started negotiations, we’re talking,” Lynch said during his press conference at the 2025 scouting combine. “I won’t go into negotiations, like always is our stance. [We] want Brock to be our quarterback as long as we’re here and beyond. And we’ll leave it at that.

“I think the final thing, there’s no guarantees we get something done. But my experience has been when both sides are motivated, there’s ample opportunity to do so. We’ve been able to do that.”

The last overall pick of the 2022 draft, Purdy had outplayed his contract by the end of his rookie year when he started five games and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before suffering an elbow injury. He then piloted San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, going 12-4 in the club’s first 16 games of the season.

While 2024 did not go as well for Purdy or the 49ers, he still finished the year with a 66 percent completion rate, 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Now Purdy and the 49ers have to find a contract number that works for both sides, as there’s no way Purdy should or will play another snap on his current deal.