Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs
Do Hill's comments indicate bigger issue in MIA?

John Mara: I’ve just about run out of patience

  
Published January 6, 2025 12:22 PM

Giants co-owner John Mara held a press conference on Monday and offered a blunt assessment of the team’s 2024 season.

Mara said the Giants “stunk,” which made his decision to stick with the architects of the team the focal point of the rest of the session. Mara issued a statement on Monday morning saying that head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen’s jobs were safe despite a 3-14 campaign that included a franchise-record 11-game losing streak.

Planes towing banners asking Mara to make the opposite decision were seen over MetLife Stadium during games this season and Mara said he understood his call won’t be a popular one. He pointed to the 2024 draft class as a reason to believe in Schoen and that the ability that made Daboll the 2022 coach of the year didn’t “disappear all of a sudden.”

Mara qualified his support of the two men when asked about how much time they will have to produce better results.

“Better not take too long because I’ve just about run out of patience,” Mara said.

Mara stopped short of saying that the two men will enter next season on the hot seat, but that’s usually the case when patience has run thin. That will set up high stakes for the start of the 2025 season and it leaves Daboll and Schoen with plenty of work to do before it gets here.