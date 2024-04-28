John Ross will participate in Eagles rookie minicamp on tryout basis

John Ross still wants his legacy to be something more than being the last guy drafted before Patrick Mahomes.

Ross, the ninth overall pick in 2017 by the Bengals, will try again to make an NFL comeback.

Via Mike Garafolo, Ross will participate in rookie minicamp with the Eagles on a tryout basis.

Ross held the record for the fastest 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine at 4.22 seconds. Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy broke it earlier this year.

Ross spent the 2023 offseason with the Chiefs and retired before camp. In November, word emerged of Ross hoping to return to the NFL. Still only 28 years old, he’s now getting another chance, or maybe just closure.

In five seasons with the Bengals and Giants, Ross has 62 catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. At one point, he moved to cornerback.