John Schneider: Geno Smith is “the guy,” Sam Howell will back him up

The Seahawks traded for quarterback Sam Howell on Thursday. Some regard that as a sign that Howell could supplant starter Geno Smith. Seahawks G.M. John Schneider says that’s not the case, at least for now.

“Geno is the guy, and Sam will be backing him up,” Schneider said during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710.

That doesn’t mean there will be no competition.

“I’m sure there’s competition, but as of right now, I mean, Geno — it’s not like we’re signing him to go and compete with Geno to be a starter, but I’m sure he’s gonna give it a run. He’s a competitive guy.”

Schneider said other teams were trying to land Howell, the full-time starter in Washington last season. Schneider mentioned he’s as young or younger than some of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, and that he threw a lot of passes in 2023.

The Seahawks also were impressed by his performance last season, in a 29-26 loss at Seattle. That day, Howell completed 29 of 44 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

“He’s young, he’s smart, he’s tough. He’s just a football player,” Schneider said.

The trade comes at a time when new coach Mike Macdonald has been reluctant to call Geno Smith the clear-cut starter. Reading between the lines regarding Schneider’s comments and taking Macdonald’s at face value, it looks like the door could be open for Howell, if only by a crack, to seize the job.