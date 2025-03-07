John Schneider: Seahawks are talking to “a ton of teams” about a D.K. Metcalf trade

On Wednesday, word emerged that Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf wants to be traded — and that the team will explore it. On Thursday, G.M. John Schneider confirmed the situation during an appearance on Seattle Sports 710.

“Everything is in a cordial, professional place,” Schneider said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “Obviously, DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that. We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like.”

It could happen soon. It could happen next month. It likely will happen, if at all, at a time when the Seahawks will acquire draft picks that can be used in 2025.

“You definitely want to know what’s going on before draft time,” Schneider said. “Because he’s such an important part of our team, the organization, the offensive philosphy that these guys want to move forward with on our new coaching staff, we want to know how we’re going to compensate for his loss if he’s not with us.”

Schneider also didn’t rule out not trading Metcalf at all.

“The thing to understand here is that our responsibility to [owner] Jody Allen, the 12s, first and foremost is doing what’s absolutely best for the organization, A, and then B, what’s best for the player,” Schneider said. “Hopefully both those things merge and it’s an ideal situation. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it doesn’t. Hopefully in this situation it does, and that would be great. . . . But worst-case scenario, we have an amazing, explosive, powerful athlete playing receiver for us again in 2025. So we’ll see where this goes.”

The fact that Schneider used the phrase “worst-case scenario” says plenty about where this stands. Metcalf wants to move on, and the Seahawks are ready to do it as well.

Especially if the prospect of Metcalf sticking around is regarded as the least desirable option. By team and by player.