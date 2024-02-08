JoJo Wooden is expected to join Raiders front office under Tom Telesco

New Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco is bringing one of his top assistants from Southern California to Southern Nevada.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, JoJo Wooden is joining the Raiders’ front office in a high-ranking executive role.

Wooden had been the Chargers’ director of player personnel under Telesco since 2013. He took over as the Chargers’ interim G.M. after Los Angeles fired Telesco and head coach Brandon Staley in December.

Wooden was previously with the Jets from 1997-2012, working his way up from pro personnel assistant to assistant director of player personnel.

The Chargers elected to hire Joe Hortiz as their General Manager alongside new head coach Jim Harbaugh.