Jon Feliciano agrees to deal with 49ers

  
Published March 20, 2023 01:17 PM
nbc_pft_javonhargrave_230317
March 17, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King look for reasons why the 49ers spent so much on Javon Hargrave’s four-year deal and explore what message that sends.

The Giants are going to need a new center in 2023.

Jon Feliciano started in the middle of the offensive line last season, but he hit free agency this month and he will be moving on to another NFC team. Feliciano told Kim Jones of Newsday that he has agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers.

Feliciano played center for the Giants last season, but he has experience playing guard from his time with the Bills and Raiders. The 49ers re-signed center Jake Brendel and have Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford back at guard. Daniel Brunskill, who started two games at guard, left for the Titans as a free agent.

The Giants also lost Nick Gates as a free agent, so they’ll need to address center in free agency, the draft or both before they get back on the field this year.