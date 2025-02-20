 Skip navigation
Jon Feliciano retiring, but leaves door open for return for a playoff run

  
Published February 20, 2025 09:42 AM

Guard Jon Feliciano did not play at all for the 49ers in 2024 after having knee surgery in the summer and he’s not planning to play in the future either.

Feliciano wrote on social media Thursday that he still has the desire to play football, but “realized I had to leave the game” because he knows that he won’t able to make it through an entire season. Feliciano did leave the door open for a short-term return to action, however.

Feliciano wrote that the 49ers or Bills, who he played for from 2019-2021, should call him in December if they need him because he’ll be ready for a playoff run.

Feliciano also played for the Raiders and Giants after entering the league as a 2015 fourth-round pick in Oakland. He played 113 games and made 61 starts.